Belvidere Police Department gains SWAT vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Police Department was awarded an armored tactical multipurpose response and rescue vehicle, more commonly known as a SWAT MRAP vehicle, by the Illinois Law Enforcement Support Office. The department will spend $76,219 on updating the vehicle.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said the vehicle can fight through bullets and storms. He said the department has needed equipment like this for decades.

“Ever since the inception of the SWAT team, probably twenty five to thirty years ago, we’ve been operating with out any type of equipment that could stop ammunition larger than hand gun rounds,” said Chief Woody.

The military grade truck is bullet proof, can travel through high waters and defend against large tornado debris.

“I’m looking to utilize this vehicle for rescue of civilians, down officers, even suspects,” said Woody.

The department used money seized over the years from drug busts to pay for the modifications. No tax payer dollars were used. Alderperson Natalie Mulhall said the truck will be an asset to the community.

“Of course, no one wants to think of the worst case scenario. An active shooter situation, something like that. Having this puts my mind at ease,” said Mulhall. “I really do think of the natural disaster situation a little more than the other situation.”

Chief Woody said the vehicle is currently being modified and estimates it should be ready in about six months.

