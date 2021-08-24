Beloit church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 28.

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beloit is partnering with SSM Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The clinic will be held outside, weather permitting, but would be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

According to the Rock County Department of Public Health statistics, the city of Beloit lags behind both Rock County and the state of Wisconsin vaccination rates for COVID-19, currently at 32.4%. The neighborhood where the church is located has a vaccination rate of 31%.

“The need for the vaccines to be readily available and accessible close to where people live is huge” comments Pastor Jason Poole-Xiong who is organizing the clinic. Pastor Jason serves as Associate Pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beloit and is also on staff at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. This is the fourth vaccine clinic he has organized for the two congregations.

“There should be no barriers to receiving these safe vaccines and the church stands to be a leader in encouraging all people who are eligible to get vaccinated” says Pastor Jason. “The only way we can stop the spread of this virus and return to some sense of normalcy will be to have everyone who is able to be vaccinated to do so.” Vaccines will be provided by SSM Health who will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines including the now fully approved Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is needed, and vaccines are free. Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of a vaccine at Saturday’s clinic will qualify for the new $100.00 Visa gift card incentive announced by Governor Tony Evers on Monday.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is located at 749 Bluff Street in Beloit. For more information, visit Our Savior’s website.

