Auburn looks to build on short spring season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a tough tenure for JP Toldo at the helm of the Auburn Knights. Under him, the program has never finished a season with a winning record, and as soon as momentum seemed to swing their way COVID-19 took games off their schedule.

“We just have to be able to adapt,” Toldo said.

It’s been all adaptation for the Knights.

“I feel like we have a strong team with strong assets we come out working every day we just want to get better every day,” Junior running back Nyvion Jackson said.

The Knights graduate just 7 seniors, most of the team that was on the gridiron last year returns.

“We have a lot of guys who had to step up and play last year and we are pretty fortunate to have them back this year,” Toldo said.

Toldo believes his senior-filled defense will cause trouble for some NIC-10 opponents.

“I think on all three levels of the defense we’ve got a lot of key experience back,” Toldo said.

“Our goal that we put together is just not to allow two or three touchdowns a game,” Daquavion Oakes said. “If we can do that I believe our offense can put up enough points to win us the game.”

Offense is a place Toldo thinks the Knights can take a step forward, the group is young but has potential.

“We need to grow at the skill positions on offense,” Toldo said. “We are kind of split on the offensive line, we have guys who’ve had reps there but we have a lot of young guys competing for spots as well.”

“You’ve got to fight, every quarter, every minute of every game you have to fight,” Jackson said.

On the field, hopes are high for the upcoming fall season.

“Our goal is just to go to playoffs win state and try to get there,” Oakes said.

“I want them to go 9-0 this season I want them to have a championship under their name,” Jackson said.

Toldo has his eyes on day-to-day competition.

“Even when things go wrong we need to continue to compete each and every rep,” Toldo said. “That can happen on the practice field, in the weight room, in the classroom on the game field we need to be ready.”

Auburn opens the season at Guilford this Friday, the last time the two played was fall of 2019 when the Knights dominated the Vikings 39-6.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.