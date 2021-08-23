Winnebago County COVID-19 positivity rate rising

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County remains in the red zone with a high level of risk for transmission of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department released its latest coronavirus statistics. The positivity rate climbs to 6.9 percent with a little more than 43 percent of residents vaccinated.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in the Rockford region is 37.6 and dropping.

For more information, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker.

