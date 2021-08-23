Advertisement

Rockford Police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting

According to Rockford police, it happened around 8:10 p.m. near Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue.
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.

According to Rockford police, it happened around 8:10 p.m. near Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding a pregnant 19-year-old and a 22-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the man was taken to a local hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition.

