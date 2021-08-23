Investigators: 13-year-old shot during during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 13-year-old is recovering after investigators say he was shot in the side during a fight at a middle school in Rockford.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, in the parking lot of West Middle School. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they were told that a fist fight between multiple kids broke out in the parking lot and the 13-year-old was hit when shots were fired.

According to Rockford police, the teen’s injuries are believed to be not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 815-966-2900 or reach out to them on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or Twitter (@RockfordPD). Anonymous tips can be left with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

