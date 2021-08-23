Rockford Muslims hosts mosque open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Muslims host an open house to help better unite the community.

The Rockford Muslim Community along with GainPeace welcomed people to a special luncheon on Sunday. Organizers say this event gives people the chance to ask questions, clear misconceptions and understand the similarities between Muslims and non Muslims all in an effort to break barriers and bring the community together.

“They may have suspicion, discrimination, and sometimes violence as we can see around the world, so hopefully events like these will bring people together as humans as neighbors as Americans, so at the end of the day we can work together for justice for peace and morality and a better society,” said GainPeace Director Sabeel Ahmed.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.