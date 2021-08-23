Advertisement

Rockford man charged after shots fired incident

Kyle Haunroth of Rockford was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man has been charged follows a shots fired incident Saturday night.

22-year-old Kyle Haunroth of Rockford was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Rockford Police responded to the 2600 block of Oak Grove Ave. around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they heard more shot fired from a home and Haunroth exiting through the back door of the home. He want back into the house and refused to talk to officers. Shortly after, he went through the front door where officers took him into custody.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

