Rockford East returns 2nd best rushing leader in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “He always told me stuff to get ready for next year, because he knew he wasn’t going to be here,” said Rockford East sophomore running back Jarius Catlin.

Catlin is talking about former East running back CJ Berry who was the leading rusher in the NIC-10 last season. Catlin took second on that list.

“Javius Catlin will get a ton of carries,” said head coach Gary Griffin. “We got four guys that any of them could play on any team in the conference, so we’re excited.”

It’s clear the E-Rabs rely on their running backs to pick up yards and aren’t an offense driven team that puts weight on showing off the arm.

“We’re not here to entertain people in the stands and make people happy,” Griffin said. “We’re going to run the ball every play. We get three and a half yards per carry. The clock keeps moving. The chains keep moving, and we beat you six to nothing.”

The guy initiating the handoff will be senior quarterback Ryan Larson who used to play defensive back. A quarterback has never started more than two seasons in a row in Griffin’s time as coach since ‘97. Larson would have been the first but tore his ACL before the spring season.

“It’s my first opportunity, so I got something to prove this year, but I mean I’m going to go out there and try my best,” Larson said. “It’s the last one, so got to let it ride.”

Now healthy and ready to play, Coach Griffin says he tapped Larson as quarterback for his intelligence. Larson has a 4.0 GPA and is even taking college courses. Griffin says that kind of brain power in the books will translate to the field.

“I just want to be able to call a play from the sideline and he get the play into the huddle,” he said. “We’ve struggled with that in the past.”

After a successful 4-2 spring season, Griffin says the main goal for this year is simply to soak up their time under the lights.

“If kids are together and care about each other and they enjoy themselves, the winning part is just extra.”

