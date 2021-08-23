Advertisement

Rock River Food Truck Fest returns this weekend

Admission is free, The Element will accept donations
Rock River Food Truck Fest
Rock River Food Truck Fest(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The third annual Rock River Food Truck Fest heads to Davis Park on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m. on 320 S. Wyman St. in Rockford.

Admission is free and 501c3 not for profit The Element will accept donations. There will be picnic-style seating on the lawn of Davis Park with tables and chairs for seating. Those interested are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

From 4-6 p.m. on the North side of Davis Park, there will be Family Time, which includes face painting as well as activities from the Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Park District.

Several food trucks from around the region are expected to appear including: A. Sweets Girl, Cantina Taco, Disco Chicken, J&C Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Jakarta Cafe, KaBao! 815, La Calle Churros, La Calle Quesadillas, Mario’s Taco Express, My Funnel Truck, Northside BarbaQ, Olivo Taco, Pizza Fresca, Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Sausage Fest Savor BBQ, Tappan Express, TLK and You’re Bacon Me Crazy.

Attendees can park for free in City lots and streets near Davis Park and the BMO Harris Center.

