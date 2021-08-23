Advertisement

Rep. Kinzinger fights to save Byron, Dresden nuclear plants

This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WIFR) - Congressman Adam Kinzinger increased his efforts to save the power plants in Byron and Dresden by calling on President Biden.

Kinzinger sent a three-page letter to the Biden Administration to put emergency powers on both plants to keep them in operation until laws are put in place in either Springfield or Washington to help out the plants, which both have struggled financially to stay alive.

“If Springfield lacks the will to save these plants, and if Congress cannot act quickly enough, then it’s time for the President to step in and consider every possible action to support nuclear power in favor of our collective security—including the security of energy resources, the climate, the economy, and the nation,” said Kinzinger.

