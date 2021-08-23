Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today, the Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously to appoint Carla Redd as the next Rockford Police Department Chief and Michele Pankow as the next Rockford Fire Department Chief. This is the first time in the City’s history that either department will be led by a woman.

The appointments conclude a four-month-long search that involved virtual and in-person community meet-and-greet events.

Chief Redd joined the Rockford Police Department in 1998. She was a patrol officer, field training officer, community services officer, detective and sergeant before becoming the first Black woman to achieve a command rank as a lieutenant in 2015. Chief Redd currently serves as Assistant Deputy Chief. She holds an associate’s degree in criminology from Rock Valley College, a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice from Northern Illinois University and a certification in criminal justice from the University of Virginia. Chief Redd is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Michele Pankow joined the Rockford Fire Department in 1992. Working her way up the ranks, she became the first woman in the history of the Rockford Fire Department to become a division chief in 2016. Chief Pankow currently serves as the Division Chief of Operations. She holds an associate’s degree from Rock Valley College, a bachelor’s degree in fire service management from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

After five years at the helm of Rockford’s police department, former Chief Dan O’Shea retired at the end of April. Since then, Randy Berke has been serving as Interim Police Chief. The other finalists for the position were: Rockford Police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand, former Chicago Police Lieutenant Jonathan Lewin, and Schaumburg Police Commander Larry Lapp.

In March, former Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten announced he was taking a new position as Fire Chief of the Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins, Colorado. He had been chief of the Rockford Fire Department for more than 12 years. The Fire and Police Commission initially appointed Robert Vertiz to Interim Fire Chief. Following Robert Vertiz’s retirement, Todd Stockburger was named Interim Chief for the Rockford Fire Department. The other finalists for the position were: Rockford Fire Department Captain Trent Brass, Rockford Fire Department Captain Kyle Hill, and Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott.

“I want to thank the members of the Fire and Police Commission for their hard work over the last several months as they combed through resumes, interviewed candidates, held online and in-person community forums, and participated in the day-long assessment centers of each potential Chief that were proctored by fire chiefs and police chiefs from cities throughout the Midwest,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “I’ve worked with both Chief Redd and Chief Pankow in my time as alderman and as mayor, and I could not be more proud or more excited to now be working next to them as they take the reins of their respective departments.”

According to the City of Rockford, dates for the swearing-in ceremonies will be announced soon.

