Heat, humidity to return Monday, stay all week long

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those looking for a relief from the heat and humidity were overjoyed by Sunday’s weather in the Stateline. Temperatures Sunday topped out in the lower to middle 80s, but more importantly, the humidity was exponentially lower than it had been for the several days prior.

Unfortunately for those hoping it’d last for any meaningful duration of time comes news that heat and humidity’s resurgence is imminent. We’re already seeing dew points rising into the 70s not too far to our west and also to our south. As winds begin to shift southerly Monday, that more humid air will begin its northward trek into our area.

Already, we're starting to see more humid air return to our west. That's heading our way in the days ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, Monday might not be an oppressive day, but it will be noticeably more uncomfortable than it was on Sunday. Tuesday and the days that follow are to be the ones that may feel, at times, unbearable. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a Heat Advisory hoisted for all or part of the Stateline for Tuesday or Wednesday, or perhaps both. Heat indices are likely headed for the triple digits each day.

Gradually, humidity will be on the upswing Monday. The days thereafter will be downright oppressive. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As was the case two weeks ago, the extremely warm air combined with the inflated amount of moisture in the atmosphere provides a fertile breeding ground for thunderstorms to roam from time to time. Thus, there’s a thunderstorm chance inserted in the forecast for every one of the next five days. That’s not to say it’ll rain all day. In fact, there may be one or two days in which rain fails to materialize. That said, in such an air mass expected to be in place here, all bets are off, and scattered showers may bubble in spots just about all week long, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours.

We cannot rule out a shower or storm on any particular day this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Focusing on the short term, Monday may get off to a stormy start in some spots. We’re monitoring a cluster of showers and thunderstorms developing well to our west Sunday evening. Current high-resolution forecast models suggest this activity will reach the Mississippi River between 5:00 and 9:00am.

A cluster of showers and storms will be approaching the area early Monday morning, but will be in decaying form. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In all likelihood, these will be in a weakening mode, and will be falling apart rather quickly. It’s by no means a slam dunk that the entire area sees showers and thunderstorms out of this complex. Those most likely to do so will be in our westernmost counties.

Storms will be rapidly falling apart as they work into northwestern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s then to take over during the afternoon. With southwesterly winds blowing with gusto, temperatures should reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values surging into the middle 90s.

Bright sun and southwesterly winds Monday should allow temperatures to surge back into the 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another complex of storms should initiate to our northwest Monday night into early Tuesday morning. While presently most computer model guidance suggests this complex will generally stay to our north in Wisconsin, it’s a scenario that’s still a bit too close for comfort. We’ll maintain a chance for storms early in the day on Tuesday, though once again most of the daytime hours are to be dry.

Another cluster of storms will be flirting with the area early Tuesday. At this stage in the game, folks in Wisconsin are to see the best chances for this activity as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies are to re-emerge by early afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat will be the big story Tuesday, as temperatures are ticketed for the middle 90s with heat index values likely reaching above 100° in many spots with a fair amount of ease.

Another cluster of showers and thunderstorms may swing through overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Again, folks to the north appear to be the most likely candidates for these storms, but attention will still need to be paid.

