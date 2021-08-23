Advertisement

Greater Rockford Airport Authority to receive nearly $5M from federal government

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Rockford Airport Authority will receive $5 million in funding to provide some economic relief for the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL, along with U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-17), made the announcement Monday.

Through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the airport authority can use the money for operations, staffing, cleaning, sanitizing and combating the spread of COVID-19.

“This federal funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at the (Chicago) Rockford International Airport,” Durbin said. “Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

