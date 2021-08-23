Advertisement

Friends! The Musical Parody coming to Rockford this fall

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 27
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Coming to Rockford
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Coming to Rockford(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsrom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tickets for Friends! The Musical Parody at the Coronado Performing Arts Center will go on sale Friday, Aug. 27.

The New York City Off-Broadway hit based off of the TV show takes audiences through all 10 seasons of Friends as this cast of more than 20 performers recreates some of the show’s moments with an uncensored and fast-paced musical parody.

Some of the songs included in the parody are: “How You Doin’?” “We Were On A Break!” and “We’ll Always Be There For You”.

The comedic musical will play at the Coronado on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and it’s recommended for an audience of 13+.

Tickets start at $29 and will be sold via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police respond to shots fired Saturday night
Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
Animal shelter capacity
Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’
4 people shot, 1 dead during weekend violence in Beloit

Latest News

Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Rock River Food Truck Fest
Rock River Food Truck Fest returns this weekend
Rockford Muslims host an open house to help better unite the community.
Rockford Muslims hosts mosque open house
Weekend violence in Beloit
4 shot, 1 killed in Beloit weekend shootings