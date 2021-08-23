Friends! The Musical Parody coming to Rockford this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tickets for Friends! The Musical Parody at the Coronado Performing Arts Center will go on sale Friday, Aug. 27.

The New York City Off-Broadway hit based off of the TV show takes audiences through all 10 seasons of Friends as this cast of more than 20 performers recreates some of the show’s moments with an uncensored and fast-paced musical parody.

Some of the songs included in the parody are: “How You Doin’?” “We Were On A Break!” and “We’ll Always Be There For You”.

The comedic musical will play at the Coronado on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and it’s recommended for an audience of 13+.

Tickets start at $29 and will be sold via Ticketmaster.

