Fosler Construction named one of Inc 5000′s Fastest Growing Companies

FREEORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Fosler Construction Company in Freeport has been placed on the Inc 5000 as #445 of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

The list includes some of the independent small businesses who found success such as Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia.

“We are excited to be recognized by Inc. Magazine. We wouldn’t be recognized with the growth accomplished without each employee and partner working together to build Fosler Construction Company into what it is today,” says President Paul Fosler.

Given each company’s competitiveness in their markets and challenges faced in 2020, the average median three-year growth rate of the 5,000 companies rose 543% and median revenue was $11.1 million. In a little more than three years, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs in total.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Fosler Construction Company previously landed 72nd in Inc 5000s Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contract list. The company started in 1998 with three employees who focused on construction and residential work. They expanded nationwide in 2017 when they entered the solar market.

