Former IceHogs forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

MILTON, Mass. (AP/WIFR) - A fan favorite during his time in Rockford, former IceHogs forward Jimmy Hayes has died. He was 31.

According to the Associated Press, medics were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs Monday morning, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.

Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

Hayes spent a little more than three seasons in Rockford, appearing in seven games at the end of the 2010-2011 season, then 113 more between 2011-2014. He scored 36 goals and tallied 40 assists during his time with the IceHogs. His best season was 2012-2013, posting 25 goals and 20 assists in 67 games.

He made an incredible impact on our Stateline community over parts of four seasons from 2010-14 and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSVA6Uw1UU — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) August 23, 2021

Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a center for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jimmy Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

He last played professionally in 2019 and had been a co-host of a podcast called “Missin Curfew.”

Hayes was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts. In addition to his wife and children, Hayes is survived by four siblings and his parents, Shelagh and Kevin Hayes Sr.

