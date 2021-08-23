FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories hoisted for parts of the Stateline Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The dog days of August are now officially in full swing, and even hotter and more humid times are to come.

Clouds and a few thunderstorms managed to keep temperatures in check somewhat Monday, though the humidity’s resurgence was easily felt, as dew points climbed back into the lower 70s. That was enough to produce heat indices in the triple digits in a few of our southernmost communities.

Triple digit heat index values were reported in parts of the area Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds out of the south are beginning to strengthen, which will allow dew points to climb even more Tuesday and in the days beyond.

Dew points in the 70s have returned here, and will continue to increase thanks to southerly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of surging temperatures and increasingly humid conditions has prompted the issuance of Heat Advisories for parts of the area Tuesday afternoon. For the time being, it’s just for Carroll and Whiteside Counties, but our colleagues at the National Weather Service have hinted at potentially expanding them farther north and east, should clouds be absent. As it stands now, most, if not all of us can expect heat indices to reach or even exceed 100°.

Carroll and Whiteside Counties are under a Heat Advisory from Noon to 8:00pm Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday is to be the first of several days during which Heat Advisories may be in effect. Heat indices are likely to flirt with or reach the triple digits through at least Wednesday, and quite likely beyond. No relief from the humidity is expected through at least the weekend.

Don't expect much to change on the humidity front anytime soon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The wild card that may end up having an effect on just how hot things may get, and whether advisories are necessary will be shower and thunderstorm chances that are to be ever-present throughout the course of this sultry stretch. Should clusters of storms materialize and cool us down for a few hours, heat indices may not end up being quite as oppressive. That said, the prospects for storms are far from a slam dunk.

With such a hot, humid airmass in place, the threat for storms is one that can’t be ruled out entirely at any point in time. An initial complex of storms may arrive after midnight, though in weakening form.

A complex of showers and storms may enter the area after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of us should be quiet by the time 5:00am rolls around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms that do make it into the Stateline are not to be severe, though heavy downpours and a 40mph wind gust can’t be ruled out.

Any storms that happen tonight area not likely to be severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry hours are likely to greatly outnumber the wet ones Tuesday, though with such a hot, humid airmass in place, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. A slightly more organized complex of storms may try to enter the area later in the afternoon, potentially packing a small severe weather threat. Hail and gusty winds would be possible later in the afternoon, though the chances of the storms becoming severe are quite low.

A few stray storms may attempt to fire in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few storms are still possible late Tuesday afternoon, but a good deal of sun is also likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The northwestern quarter of the viewing area is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cluster of showers and storms may attempt to move in overnight into early Wednesday. Following that, we expect the vast majority of Wednesday to be dry. Temperatures are to head back into the middle 90s with heat indices as high as 103° possible. Still, an isolated afternoon storm isn’t entirely out of the question, though the severe risk Wednesday is expected to be minimal, at best.

A good amount of sun is expected Wednesday, meaning temperatures are quite likely to surge. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Severe weather is not anticipated Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.