Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine: Additional vs. Booster Dose

The IDPH recommends an individual’s third dose should be the same variant as the previous two doses.
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - With confusion around an Additional Dose and the proposed Booster Dose for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Whiteside County Health Department provide some clarification for each of them.

An Additional Dose should be given out at least four weeks after the 2nd dose for the Pfizer and Moderna variants. Not enough data is available to determine if those who received the Johnson & Johnson variant of the vaccine will also need an additional dose. Health experts recommend an additional dose for immunocompromised individuals who may not have the same immune response level as other after they are vaccinated, which includes those being treated for cancer, stem cell transplant recipients and other conditions.

A Booster Dose should be administered eight months after an individual’s second dose. Pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, these doses are expected to be available on Sept. 20 for both Pfizer and Moderna. There is no specified timeline for those who got the Johnson and Johnson variant.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shots fired Saturday night
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Animal shelter capacity
Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’

Latest News

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford man charged after shots fired incident
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a refrigerator at a mass-vaccination site at the...
Winnebago County COVID-19 positivity rate rising
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford Police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Greater Rockford Airport Authority to receive nearly $5M from federal government