COVID-19 Vaccine: Additional vs. Booster Dose

STATELINE (WIFR) - With confusion around an Additional Dose and the proposed Booster Dose for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Whiteside County Health Department provide some clarification for each of them.

An Additional Dose should be given out at least four weeks after the 2nd dose for the Pfizer and Moderna variants. Not enough data is available to determine if those who received the Johnson & Johnson variant of the vaccine will also need an additional dose. Health experts recommend an additional dose for immunocompromised individuals who may not have the same immune response level as other after they are vaccinated, which includes those being treated for cancer, stem cell transplant recipients and other conditions.

A Booster Dose should be administered eight months after an individual’s second dose. Pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, these doses are expected to be available on Sept. 20 for both Pfizer and Moderna. There is no specified timeline for those who got the Johnson and Johnson variant.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.