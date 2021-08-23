Chesney files legislation against Pritzker’s school mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State representative Andrew Chesney files legislation to push back on Governor JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

House bill 41-31 would allow local school boards the decision to implement mask-wearing requirements for school staff, students, and visitors. Chesney urges politicians to restore “local control”.. and says people throughout Illinois and the country are getting tired of taking orders from politicians about how to live their lives, when local officials also know what’s best.

“you know we’ve seen Durand, we’ve seen Dakota and we saw the heavy hand of the government come down and really try to smack them, and all we are asking for is ‘hey listen, if we believe they can teach our kids we also should believe they should protect and keep our kids safe, which is what this legislation will clarify,” said Chesney.

