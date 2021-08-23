Advertisement

4 people shot, 1 dead during weekend violence in Beloit

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A violent weekend in Beloit as four people were shot one of them fatally.

The latest shooting happened Saturday night in the 1600 block of Dewey Ave. That’s where police say they found the two people who were shot. Investigators say both of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say a pursuit followed and three people were taken into custody.

On Friday, Beloit Police say around 9:20 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Fayette for a person hit by gunfire. Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. Friday night they were called to the 600 block of Woodward where they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say Friday’s incidents appear to be releated.

Chief Andre Sayles released the following statement saying:

“The gun violence that our city has experienced in the past 24 hours is horrific and inexcusable. Our officers and detectives are actively working to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice. The senseless violence needs to end today.”

