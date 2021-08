ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in Rockford Sunday night.

Rockford Police say around 8:30 p.m. they were called to the 600 block of Bruce St. for a shooting investigation. Officers found two people who had been shot.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Bruce St. 2 people have been shot. There is no danger to the public. Please avoid the area to allow us to investigate and process. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2021

