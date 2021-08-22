Advertisement

Rockford Women’s Suffrage Plaza unveils new mosaic benches

The committee said the sculptures celebrate a passage in the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee unveiled six, new mosaic benches on the Riverfront of the YMCA Saturday afternoon.

The mosaic benches complete the Rockford Women’s Suffrage Plaza while recognizing the city’s unique and historic landmarks. The committee said the center tower honors 34 foundational women and it celebrates a passage in the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.

“This project is absolutely the pinnacle of my art career,” said sculpture creator, Susan Burton. “Because the time stance and because of the pandemic, I mean, really, it shouldn’t have happened but I think because it was all women involved pretty much we moved forward.”

