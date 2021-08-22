Advertisement

Motorcyclists ride to fight suicide in Rockford

A local, non-profit group called the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation organized the eighth, annual ride to fight suicide.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of motorcycle riders took off from Cherry Valley Fire District Saturday morning to spread the word about suicide awareness.

A local, non-profit group called the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation organized the eighth, annual ride to fight suicide. The group was established by the family of 19-year-old, Rockford man Tommy Corral who died by suicide in 2014. Cyclists ended the ride at Kegel Harley Davidson, where they participated in raffles. Organizers said they just want to spread awareness about suicide.

“Volunteers here either knew Tommy for a very long time, know the family, have either been touched by mental health or suicide in the past,” said Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation Treasurer, Anne Wilkerson. “For me it’s both. I knew Tommy, I knew their family and I actually have mental illness too so this really hits close to home for me.”

