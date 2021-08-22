Advertisement

Liberty Baptist Church throws back to school block party

Hosts said they want to come together and give back to the community after COVID-19
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The start of class is just around the corner for many stateline students, so Liberty Baptist Church in Rockford took matters into their own hands Saturday afternoon hosting a back-to-school block party.

Dozens showed up to Washington Park Community Center to eat and listen to live music, pick up school supplies, and participate in family fun activities -- like a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. Liberty Baptist Church said they want to come together and give back. Covid-19 hindered them last year from serving the community the way they want to.

