Liberty Baptist Church throws back to school block party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The start of class is just around the corner for many stateline students, so Liberty Baptist Church in Rockford took matters into their own hands Saturday afternoon hosting a back-to-school block party.

Dozens showed up to Washington Park Community Center to eat and listen to live music, pick up school supplies, and participate in family fun activities -- like a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. Liberty Baptist Church said they want to come together and give back. Covid-19 hindered them last year from serving the community the way they want to.

