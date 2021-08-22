Jefferson football has speed and energy as weapons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Your coach called you sunshine. Is that a nickname of yours?” junior quarterback Nick James is asked.

“Yeah, cause of my hair,” he said.

Sunshine casts his rays of light over the Jefferson High School football team in Rockford after a dark cloud seemingly took over last season’s 0-4 record.

“This is like the best chance we got,” James said.

“We have a young, explosive team,” said head coach Jacob Arnold.

The team rebuilt their roster after COVID-19 got more than a dozen players sick last season. Now, Sunshine has more options in receivers.

“They’re all over like 6′1”,” he said. “I can just throw it anywhere. They’ll go get it.”

One of those giant receivers is sophomore Randy Johnson who just transferred to Jefferson for the 2021 school year. He says he has a few, new skills to flex on the field thanks to some of the more seasoned teammates.

“They helped me from when I first came in the weight room to out here when I didn’t know what I was doing, but I mostly know what I’m doing now so I don’t need help,” Johnson said.

Jefferson might have lacked in numbers last season, but they’re making up for it now with a surplus of enthusiasm.

“I tell them all the time, even if you don’t have energy, fake the energy, and your energy might make somebody else have a better day,” Arnold said.

Another strong suit is speed. Almost all the guys are multi-sport athletes who train year round.

“Right now in this segment, we’re kind of an offensive segment, but once we get to defense, these guys are flying to the ball everywhere,” Arnold said.

Week one is quickly approaching, and Boylan is at the end of it. The J-Hawks treated their COVID-19 and off season like spring ball. Now it’s comeback season.

“We have to execute whatever’s called,” Arnold said. “We have to block. We have to tackle. We have to fly around to the ball. If we can do those things, it’ll be a competitive game, but Boylan is an uphill battle.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.