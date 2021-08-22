Curran’s Apple Orchard opens for fall season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Apple Orchard in Rockford opened their doors for the fall season Saturday morning.

Curran’s welcomes business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and they offer all your fall favorites from apple cider donuts and a full food menu, to the kids animal corral. One member of the Curran’s Apple Orchard team said they’ve been waiting all year for this moment.

“Yeah, people are always happy to get out here,” said Patrick Riofredo. “I think they just love coming out here, you know, it’s open air. People like being outside.”

