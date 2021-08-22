Advertisement

Curran’s Apple Orchard opens for fall season

Open for business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Apple Orchard in Rockford opened their doors for the fall season Saturday morning.

Curran’s welcomes business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and they offer all your fall favorites from apple cider donuts and a full food menu, to the kids animal corral. One member of the Curran’s Apple Orchard team said they’ve been waiting all year for this moment.

“Yeah, people are always happy to get out here,” said Patrick Riofredo. “I think they just love coming out here, you know, it’s open air. People like being outside.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Animal shelter capacity
Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Mosaic sculptures
Rockford Women’s Suffrage Plaza unveils new mosaic benches
Block party
Liberty Baptist Church throws back to school block party
Ride to end suicide
Motorcyclists ride to fight suicide in Rockford
Mosaic benches
Mosaic benches