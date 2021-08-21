Advertisement

Stockton primed for a big year in a loaded NUIC

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Stockton football went 3-3 in the NUIC last season. The Blackhawks have an experienced quarterback in Caleb Mammoser, who even practices at the park in his own time with his offense.

“Of any one position, he’s come the farthest from April to now,” explained head coach Matt Leitzen. “And again, he’s pretty hard on himself, and I think he’d tell you the same thing. I know he expects big things this year.”

Mammoser stands at 6′3″ and has worked to polish his rhythm and timing this summer with Coach Leitzen.

“I like that he’s put his trust in me,” said Mammoser. I think he’s going to trust me a lot more this year and do a lot more stuff for him.”

A mixture of young and experienced players, there are still some voids to fill.

“We lost all three linebackers on defense which is never a fun spot to fill, and we lost three of our primary ball carriers.”

Luckily, senior running back Ian Broshous is stepping in for his first start and has faith in the offense.

“Our offense is based around our front,” said Broshous. “We have a really good linebacker this year, a lot of people back, and so they’re going to be leading the charge for us this year.”

On defense, senior Jamie Stocks is helping out the younger guys fighting for one of those three linebacker spots.

“You got to eventually know a lot of stuff to help out all the younger guys that are coming up for varsity. It’s just good to know and have the experience, the feels of a varsity game.”

An offense with seniority experience and a developing defense coach says the Blackhawks are ready for a tough but thrilling week one against Forreston.

“They’re a team that if you want to do something in the post season, you’re probably going to have to run through them at some point. I’m excited for our kids. I think it’s that’s a great first night to open up and maybe see where you’re at.”

