NJCAA all-in volleyball tournament to bring significant revenue to region

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Businesses should get a bump from the National Junior College Athletic Association’s opening weekend tournament. It will bring dozens of teams to the UW Health Sports Factory to compete and spend money.

“Sports tourism is big business here in Rockford and across the country,” Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO John Groh said.

As fans and players on the court celebrate wins businesses in the Rockford region should celebrate sales the all-in national volleyball tournament brings.

“When a couple thousand people come to town they spend money, they spend money at restaurants, they spend money at gas stations, hotels, retail shops.”

48 teams and around 2,000 people will make their way to the sports factory for the three-day tournament.

“A couple hundred-thousand dollars will be spent in the community as these 2,000 players, coaches and fans are in town,” Groh said.

While the revenue gain is a huge plus, safety protocols jump to the forefront for tournament leaders as the delta variant surges.

“We followed all the local and state guidelines with IDPH, Winnebago County, we work closely with the park district, all of the colleges have different protocols,” Tournament director Kyle McCall said.

Those differences are immediately noticeable,s ome teams wear masks the entire time they are on the court, others never pull them out. McCall says it makes for an interesting situation.

“You’ve got to be accommodating to what their specific institution wants them to do,” McCall said. “Maybe some schools don’t want to play against a team that won’t be wearing a face covering.”

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell released a statement about the event.

“Winnebago County Health Department has not been consulted on this event and expects the NJCAA to follow CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and best practices to protect the student athletes, spectators, and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the community. This includes staying home when sick, masking when indoors and with others outside of your household, maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between households, and frequent hand sanitizing. Event organizers have the responsibility and liability for these events. Specific guidelines for the NJCAA can be found on their website,” Martell said.

The tournament runs through Sunday, general admission is eight dollars, and children under the age of 12 get in for free.

