Heat, humidity to break Sunday, but only temporarily

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot, humid, and unsettled weather has been the prevailing theme so far this August, and really for Summer as a whole. Saturday’s 87° high temperature marked the 53rd time in which temperatures reached or exceeded 85° in Rockford thus far in 2021. To put that statistic into historical context, we generally see 50 such days in an entire calendar year!

A weak cool front has passed through the Stateline Saturday evening, assuring us of a modest break in the heat and humidity, but only a temporary one. Skies are to clear quickly Saturday night, allowing temperatures to head into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Bright sun prevails on Sunday, which will allow temperatures to again reach into the middle 80s. The big difference, though, will be that it’ll feel much more comfortable than previous days, thanks to winds out of the north sending humidity levels down considerably.

Unfortunately, any relief from the heat and humidity appears to be very short lived. A warm front passes through the area Monday, sending winds back out of the south, and thus sending temperatures and humidity levels soaring once again. With sunshine expected to be in generous supply again Monday, it shouldn’t take much to get our temperatures back into the 90s.

Heat and humidity’s resurgence appears, by all accounts, to be a rather lengthy one! All signs point to things turning even hotter Tuesday and Wednesday, when heat indices may very well exceed 100° each day. Even though temperatures may dip a bit on Thursday, the humidity’s not to go anywhere.

The persistently hot and humid air mass expected to reside here over the next several days will likely serve as a breeding ground for numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms in and around the Stateline. The pattern’s not one that lends itself to any all-day washouts. Rather, a few hours of downpour-generating thunderstorms can be expected on a scattered basis each day. The early read is that Tuesday and Thursday are to feature the best chances for any widespread activity.

At this distance in time, it’s premature to speculate on a definite severe weather risk, though it’s fair to reason that a few gusty storms are at least a possibility. More attention to that will be warranted in the days ahead, and we’ll maintain close observation!

