Water repairs to take place on N. Church St. starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 1000 block of N. Church St. will be closed for water maintenance starting Monday, Aug. 23.

N. Church St. will be reduced to one lane for all southbound traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution when near the construction zone and to use an alternate route.

The project is expected to be completed anywhere between one and three business days.

