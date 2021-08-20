Advertisement

Study: Illinois has the 8th worst unemployment rate in the United States

Illinois: 8th Worst Unemployment Rate Recovery
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois ranks 8th in the U.S. for the worst unemployment rate recovery, according to a new WalletHub study.

The study used five statistics from July 2021 compared to important dates within the last couple of years. For Illinois, the study found that:

The state had a 75.30% change in unemployment when they looked at July 2019 and July 2021. 249,704 people were unemployed statewide in July 2019 and 437,733 were unemployed in July 2021, which ranks as the 10th worst in the U.S.

The state had a 98.05% change in unemployment from July 2020 and January 2020. 221,025 people were unemployed statewide in January 2020 and 437,733 were unemployed in July 2021, which is the 4th worst in the U.S.

The state had a 40.63% drop in unemployment when they looked at July 2020 and July 2021. 737,271 people were unemployed statewide in July 2019 and 437,733 were unemployed in July 2021, 18th worst nationwide.

The state’s 7.1% unemployment rate in Illinois is the 8th highest nationwide.

A link to the full study can be found here.

