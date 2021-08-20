ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new coffee shop is brewing in the Hub City Friday afternoon as Starbucks breaks ground in Rochelle.

The 2,000 sq. ft. store on Highway 251 North next to Walgreens will have indoor and outdoor seating along with a drive-thru. The first Starbucks in Ogle County is expected to open in Spring 2022.

“I couldn’t be happier that Starbucks executives see the opportunity that exists in Rochelle,” said Mayor John Bearrows. “As a national chain with its brand recognition, Starbucks could be a development that spurs even more growth.”

