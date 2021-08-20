St. Anthony’s nursing students participate in Farm Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nursing students at one Rockford college turn in their scrubs for hard hats as they learn about potential safety hazards on the farm.

About 65 students from St. Anthony College of Nursing headed west to Orangeville to take part in Farm Day. That’s where they learn about grain bin rescues, methanol gas, entrapments and rollover accidents. Some want to become flight nurses and this is a way to understand how severe farm accidents are and how long it takes to get a trauma hospital.

“They always say it’s the best experience, even though they had to travel an hour to get out here. They learn so much. Even the ones that were farm kids see things that they really didn’t know how it happened before. Some of them have seen things happen. It’s a very learning experience and they all love it,” said St. Anthony College of Nursing Assistant Professor Sue Newberg.

