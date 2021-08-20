School supply drive for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is looking for school supplies for its annual School Supply Donation Drive next week.

Donations will be accepted at several sites in Rockford between Monday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 27. They can be dropped off at any of the Beefaroo locations in Winnebago County, Fleet Feet on 1653 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford and the Lifescape offices in Rockford: 705 Kilburn Ave. & 1330 S. Alpine Rd. Supplies can also be mailed to Lifescape’s Kilburn location and monetary donations are allowed.

Recommended donation items include backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils and hand sanitizer.

