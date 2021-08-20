Advertisement

School supply drive for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Donations will be accepted at several sites in Rockford between Monday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 27.
School supply drive for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
School supply drive for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_serezniy'>serezniy</a>)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is looking for school supplies for its annual School Supply Donation Drive next week.

Donations will be accepted at several sites in Rockford between Monday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 27. They can be dropped off at any of the Beefaroo locations in Winnebago County, Fleet Feet on 1653 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford and the Lifescape offices in Rockford: 705 Kilburn Ave. & 1330 S. Alpine Rd. Supplies can also be mailed to Lifescape’s Kilburn location and monetary donations are allowed.

Recommended donation items include backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils and hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

Illinois: 8th Worst Unemployment Rate Recovery
Study: Illinois has the 8th worst unemployment rate in the United States
5K Fight Obesity Walk
6th annual 5K Fight Obesity Walk in Loves Park Saturday
FVV Shop to host backpack giveaway
Fred VanVleet Shop to host 3rd annual backpack giveaway
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Milwaukee boy