Rockford leaders help pass Domestic Violence Prevention bill

The new bill takes effect immediately
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A piece of legislation led by the City of Rockford and State Rep. Maurice West was signed into law Friday to introduce the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission.

Under this new bill, the commission will focus on domestic violence prevention and survivors by conducting domestic violence fatality reviews and advising the Governor and General Assembly on prevention policies for domestic violence.

“I am encouraged that the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission is being signed into law,” said West. “This commission will focus on issues specific to every region and will help survivors and prevent victims across our state.”

15% of all violent crimes committed in the U.S. are related to domestic violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, 42% of women and 26% of men were harmed by a partner a some point in their life.

“The new DVFRT legislation is a critical tool in our work to prevent domestic violence related homicides,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Executive Director of Rockford’s Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. “By allowing us to examine situations, identify gaps in our system response, implement changes and improve outcomes, we can make our community safer. I’m grateful to Representative West for his leadership in ensuring this important legislation was introduced and passed.”

