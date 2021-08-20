Advertisement

Rising temperatures continue along with rain chances, bigger heat next week

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been kind of a rinse and repeat forecast for most of this week as the heat, humidity and pop-up rain chances have continued for much of the Stateline. Expect more of this into the weekend with any pop-up storm that may create heavy downpours as they won’t move much.

Expect some patchy frost again overnight into early Friday as we still have low-level moisture, clearing skies and calm winds around. Be careful if you will be out driving overnight or early Friday morning, especially in rural areas. Otherwise, Friday looks to be dry with highs near 90 degrees with lots of sunshine as high pressure remains in control.

Any rain chances Friday once again will be slim in the afternoon as most of the rain will hold off until the cold front passes through the region early Saturday. This will bring the most widespread chances of rain to the Stateline with this line of showers that could have some embedded thunderstorms along with them. Luckily, the severe threat for Saturday morning is extremely low.

If one has plans early Saturday, just be sure to pay attention to the forecast in the coming days. Afterwards, we’ll get a break from the humidity and the latter half of Saturday and all of Sunday look dry. Sunday calls for highs in the upper 80s with low humidity levels. However, this will only be temporary.

Approaching next week, we turn up the heat even further with more forecast high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s and dew points in the 70s. Besides heat indices on Saturday well into the 90s, heat indices early next week could get even higher than that.

Our drought situation also continues with most of the Stateline remaining in a Moderate Drought. This got extended a bit south compared to the last week.

