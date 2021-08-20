Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting

Latest News

Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season
Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow