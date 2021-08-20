Pyramid Plastics invests $2 million in expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pyramid Plastics, a Rockford-based injection molding facility, announced they will spend $2 million on expanding equipment.

The company’s investment through 2022 will be in three different phases, which includes more presses for injection molding, auxiliary equipment and an overhead crane. Industrial Engineer Kaivalya Shah said the expansion project will increase space in terms of square footage by 12%.

“Expanding is exciting but takes vision and foresight especially because of the increased lead times to acquire new machinery,” said COO Andrew Peterson. “PMG has always been on the cutting edge of automation and technology. Staying true to form, we will maximize our efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs with this investment at our Pyramid Plastics location.”

