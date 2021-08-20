Pritzker signs legislation to increase mental health awareness in schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law on teen suicide prevention in schools to help with the mental health crisis.

The new law impacts all high schools, colleges and universities. It was led by Naperville Central students who wanted to raise mental health awareness themselves by establishing a nonprofit called Beyond Charity.

“As many students have spent more time isolated from friends, teachers, and even family, it is more important than ever they have resources to remind them they are not alone,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the legislation I am signing today, next year, all middle school, high school, and public university student IDs will feature the numbers for crisis hotlines. Every student – regardless of their grade, school, and struggles – will carry an affirmation that mental health matters – with a life-saving resource in their back pocket.”

Under the new law, students in sixth grade and up will have contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other mental health prevention organizations on their ID cards.

