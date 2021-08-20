Advertisement

Pritzker signs legislation to increase mental health awareness in schools

Under the new law, students in sixth grade and up will have contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Crisis Text Line, and either the Safe2Help Illinois or a local suicide prevention hotline on their ID cards.
Pritzker signs legislation to increase mental health awareness in schools
Pritzker signs legislation to increase mental health awareness in schools(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_peshkov'>peshkov</a>)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law on teen suicide prevention in schools to help with the mental health crisis.

The new law impacts all high schools, colleges and universities. It was led by Naperville Central students who wanted to raise mental health awareness themselves by establishing a nonprofit called Beyond Charity.

“As many students have spent more time isolated from friends, teachers, and even family, it is more important than ever they have resources to remind them they are not alone,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the legislation I am signing today, next year, all middle school, high school, and public university student IDs will feature the numbers for crisis hotlines. Every student – regardless of their grade, school, and struggles – will carry an affirmation that mental health matters – with a life-saving resource in their back pocket.”

Under the new law, students in sixth grade and up will have contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other mental health prevention organizations on their ID cards.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting

Latest News

Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season
Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes
Pritzker signs two bills to further sex education in K-12 schools
Pritzker signs two bills to further sex education in K-12 schools
Pritzker puts safety measures in place for those with life-threatening allergies