Pritzker puts safety measures in place for those with life-threatening allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has created the Childhood Anaphylactic Policy to put safety measures in place for those with life-threatening allergies.

The new bill gives school districts statewide information on anaphylactic reactions in an effort to make the state’s education systems safe and inclusive for every student. To keep all districts informed with the most updated information, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will meet with specialists and update the information every three years.

“I’m glad that the Childhood Anaphylactic Policy will not only provide comfort to parents of children with severe allergies, but it will better equip daycares and K-12 schools with the expertise to help these kids,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As a parent myself, I’m intent upon making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a young family. Thanks to this bill, we’re locking in another piece of the puzzle today.”

The IDPH will have this information on its website and schools and daycare centers must notify parents and caregivers annually about these policies.

According to the Allergy and Asthma Network, one in 12 children in the U.S. have a food allergy, but 25% of reactions in schools aren’t previously diagnosed. The new bill signed by Pritzker on Friday will ensure more clarity on the safety measures put into place for severe allergic reactions.

