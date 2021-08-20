Advertisement

President Biden requires nursing home staff to get vaccinated

It’s the president’s latest effort to get Americans vaccinated as Delta variant cases continue to rise
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to keep more people safe, President Biden requires vaccinations for staff members at all nursing home facilities in the U.S.

Nursing home facilities will need staff members vaccinated, or face consequences like no participation in Medicare or Medicaid services and no funding from other federal programs.

“I think that there’s a concern for people who are vaccine hesitant, that if they’re mandated in the work place, they’ll work somewhere else,” said Debra Adkins, Wesley Willows Chief Operating Officer.

Adkins says administrators there believe in the science behind the vaccine and plan to follow Biden’s new requirement.

“We’ve been encouraging to our staff to get the vaccine, we’ve been supportive of those who don’t and we’ve said, given the fact that there are certain people who’ve chosen not to do it, we’re going to continue our protocols in our internal mandates to keep people safe,” Adkins said.

Currently, 69% of staff and 95% of residents are fully vaccinated. Adkins says Wesley Willows hasn’t seen a single outbreak of COVID-19 in the building since April of 2020.

“Even when things were relaxing a little bit in the community, we wouldn’t relax and so we’ve continued to do that in our health care areas,” Adkins said.

Since mid March of last year, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths occurred in long term care facilities across the state. Tom Carey with SwedishAmerican hospital expects to see fewer deaths as more people get vaccinated.

“We have a medication out in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine which is now the most studied medication in the history of the planet and so this is a medication that has been used world wide, we most likely know more about this medication than just about any other medication that we’ve used,” Carey said.

This vaccination requirement is the second federal requirement coming from President Biden regarding the immunization status of employees.

According to a statement by Biden, this requirement would apply to 15,000 nursing home facilities across the nation impacting 1.3 million workers.

