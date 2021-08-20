Advertisement

New Milford School Rd. Closure starts Tuesday

New Milford School Rd. west of 20th Street will be closed for road repairs beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Road construction barrel
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The duration of the project could be over by Friday, Aug. 27, but completion of the project could take longer based on the weather. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

