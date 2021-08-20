New Milford School Rd. Closure starts Tuesday
New Milford School Rd. west of 20th Street will be closed for road repairs beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
The duration of the project could be over by Friday, Aug. 27, but completion of the project could take longer based on the weather. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
