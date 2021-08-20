Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a boost in pet adoptions during the pandemic, now animal shelters across the United States see an increase in pet surrenders, overcrowding the shelters.

One in five households acquired a pet during the pandemic, according to data from the ASPCA. However, many shelters now see more pets being returned.

That’s why Winnebago County Animal Services hosts a reduced-fee, adoption event to get some animals off their hands. The event has stretched across the entire week, and it wraps up Saturday afternoon at 3:30. Adoption and volunteer coordinator, Amber Pinnon, said people can adopt a fur-ever friend for only $25.

“We’ve done some great adoptions. We’ve got some animals out of the shelter that have been here a little bit longer than others, so that’s definitely a success for us,” said Pinnon. “But we’re looking to hopefully do the best we can to empty the shelter. That’s the whole goal, and that’s the name of the event. So we can make space for new animals.”

Data from an ASPCA survey found that the vast majority of new pet owners still have the animal in their home - 90% for dogs and 85% for cats - and are not considering rehoming in the near future.

The $25 adoption fee includes spay and neutering, microchipping, vaccinations and any medications the animals are prescribed.

