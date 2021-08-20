ISP to install license plate camera readers to help expressway shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - To help with expressway shooting investigations, license plate reader cameras will be installed on Chicago area expressways.

The Illinois State Police (ISP), Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will use a $12.5 million grant the ISP got earlier this year to help install them. The cameras, provided by Motorola, will be able to record license plate numbers and use a system to match the recorded ones to existing plates and vehicles in their databases.

“This investment in expressway cameras further strengthens the Illinois State Police’s ability to hold violent offenders accountable and fulfill our mission to help all Illinois residents live safely,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Our roadways should be connections between communities, not crime scenes, and the ISP will offer the additional support necessary to local law enforcement in Chicago to protect traveling residents.”

157 shooting have been reported on expressways in Chicago this year as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

“Increasingly, we’ve seen shootings throughout the Chicagoland expressways, and I am glad that we will now have the access to technology that will aid in the investigation of expressway shootings,” said State Senator Napoleon Harris, III (D-Harvey). “With these innovations, I hope many crimes are solved and brought to justice, so that the victims’ families may know peace.”

“It is our duty as a state to protect people who travel our roads. It’s my hope that the addition of these cameras will deter further crime. We cannot become numb to this daily reality of being at the mercy of gun violence in any place, at any time, at random,” said Sen. Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-Chicago).

More than 200 cameras will be installed over the next 12 months. The images won’t be used for speeding or other petty offenses.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.