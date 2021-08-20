Advertisement

Highland Community College holding auditions for ‘Our Town’

Anyone is welcome to audition.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland Community College will host auditions for its fall production of ‘Our Town’ on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Anyone from the community along with students, faculty and staff at Highland can audition. Experience in theatre isn’t required. Auditions will be in Building F of the Ferguson Fine Arts Theatre on 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport. They will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 9.

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, rehearsals and performances will require masks and social distancing.

