Fred Vanvleet Shop to host 3rd annual backpack giveaway

Event is open to the public
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford has rallied around Fred VanVleet since his days at Auburn High School, and he continues to pay that back to the Forrest City.

The Fred Vanvleet Shop will host the 3rd annual backpack and supplies giveaway at the Auburn High School Fieldhouse on August 28. The event runs from 1-4 p.m., and facemasks are required. Backpacks will be given away, with school supplies stuffed inside the bag, ready to go for the school year.

The event is open to the public and supplies will be available until they run out

