A few storm chances this weekend before ramping the heat and humidity next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front currently sitting in the Northern Plains is heading east towards the Stateline. That will bring our next rain chances for the beginning of the weekend. However, following the frontal passage will be a brief break from the humidity before things ramp up again for the beginning of next week.

A cold front is bringing a defined line of scattered showers and thunderstorms everywhere from Minnesota south to Kansas on Friday night. This front is moving east and will get here Saturday morning. Scattered storms will pass through Saturday, though many areas will be dry. No need to cancel outdoor plans but keep an eye on the skies and the radar for scattered storms through the day Saturday. Saturday will also be more on the humid side once again.

The cold front is bringing showers and storms from Minnesota and Iowa all the way into Kansas. That is heading our way.

Rain chances will move into the Stateline west of Rockford very early Saturday morning.

Scattered storms will pass through Saturday, though many areas will be dry.

Another hot and humid day is in store for Saturday.

Following the front, we’ll have an absolutely beautiful Sunday with widespread sunshine and low humidity levels. However, the low dew points will only be temporary as a more active, hotter and more humid pattern returns to the forecast starting on Monday.

A beautiful Sunday is in store.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all call for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with heat indices getting near or, at times surpassing 100 degrees on those days. Stay weather aware on those days as shower and thunderstorm chances also will return to the forecast to start the workweek.

There will be more scattered storm chances back in the forecast for the beginning of next week.

We are turning more hot and humid beginning Monday, many locales near 100 degrees it will feel like through Wednesday.

Longer range, expect the above-normal temperatures to prevail in the forecast through the end of August and into the beginning of September.

