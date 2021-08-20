Dunkin’ locations in Illinois help raise money for Special Olympics Athletes

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 300 Dunkin’ locations across Illinois collect donations for special Olympic athletes in its 18th annual coffee for champions event..

This event has raised more than $5.8 million for Special Olympics Illinois during the nearly two decades of the program. Local law enforcement partners up with special Olympics representatives in Machesney Park to hand out coupons for a free donut to anyone who donates.. if guests donated 10 dollars or more they received a commemorative travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

“We don’t want there to be any barriers for our athletes to be able to compete with Special Olympics Illinois, and a barrier that can be is money. For us we want to provide that experience for anybody that wants to experience it, so be able to provide the medals, the meals, the venues, anything that we need to make a quality competition we have to fundraise so we can provide it,” said Trent Geiger from Special Olympics Illinois.

In honor of Special Olympics athletes and the law enforcement officials participating, Dunkin’ says it will donate $15,000 to the law enforcement torch run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

