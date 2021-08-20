Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our recent weather pattern shows summer temperatures are here to stay, but a local orchard is ready for fall as it kicks off its season Saturday.

Curran’s Orchard in Rockford opens at 9:00 a.m. with fun activities lined up like hay wagon rides, straw bale mini-mazes and an apple launcher. Its store and bakery will offer its famous apple cider donuts and other fall-time goodies like Carmel apples. Owner Pat Curran thinks the outdoor setting is the perfect getaway from crowed venues.

“the orchard is a great place to come when you are thinking about this virus thing and the delta variant, it’s wide open and there is picnic tables to enjoy your cider and donuts and lots and lots of fresh air, and there were a lot of people who took advantage of that last year,” said Curran.

Curran’s Orchard says it’s known for the way its brings apples to market. It says it uses a third of the amount of spray commercial orchards use.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.