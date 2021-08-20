Advertisement

Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season

Curran’s Orchard says it’s known for the way its brings apples to market. It says it uses a third of the amount of spray commercial orchards use.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our recent weather pattern shows summer temperatures are here to stay, but a local orchard is ready for fall as it kicks off its season Saturday.

Curran’s Orchard in Rockford opens at 9:00 a.m. with fun activities lined up like hay wagon rides, straw bale mini-mazes and an apple launcher. Its store and bakery will offer its famous apple cider donuts and other fall-time goodies like Carmel apples. Owner Pat Curran thinks the outdoor setting is the perfect getaway from crowed venues.

“the orchard is a great place to come when you are thinking about this virus thing and the delta variant, it’s wide open and there is picnic tables to enjoy your cider and donuts and lots and lots of fresh air, and there were a lot of people who took advantage of that last year,” said Curran.

Curran’s Orchard says it’s known for the way its brings apples to market. It says it uses a third of the amount of spray commercial orchards use.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting

Latest News

St. Anthony’s nursing students participate in Farm Day
St. Anthony’s nursing students participate in Farm Day
St. Anthony’s nursing students participate in Farm Day
St. Anthony’s nursing students participate in Farm Day
Biden requires all nursing home employees get vaccinated against COVID-19
President Biden requires nursing home staff to get vaccinated
Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season
Curran’s Orchard prepares for its fall season